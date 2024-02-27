PTA-GSMA Sign Cooperation Agreements at Mobile World Congress 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) PTA and the GSM Association (GSMA) formalized two cooperation agreements namely, the Digital Cooperation Agreement & Centre of Excellence. Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman and Head of Public Policy GSMA APAC, Jeanette Whyte, and Senior Director for the GSMA’s Regulatory Capacity Building Programme, Sarah Gaffney inked the collaborations at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The agreements solidify joint efforts to support and advance the digital transformation agenda. GSMA has pledged ongoing support for PTA's improvement in indices like the Mobile Connectivity Index (MCI) and the Digital Societies Index and will collaborate to drive innovation in telecommunications services, spanning 5G, IoT, cyber security, and emerging technologies.

Both entities have also committed to sharing best practices on women’s digital inclusion and child online protection.

Moreover, the cooperation also encompasses regulatory training courses on mobile policy issues, exploration of sustainable partnership models for trainings to regulatory and policy professionals, as well as promotion of partnership activities on various platforms. Additionally, it includes the exchange of information and consultations.

Chairman PTA also made interventions during pivotal roundtable discussion, titled 'Reversing the Slowdown of Women's Digital Inclusion' at MWC along with digital leaders, advocates, and stakeholders to strategize overcoming barriers and advancing gender equality in the digital age.