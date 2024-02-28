PTI's Allegations For Rigged Elections Baseless, Says Abid Sher Ali
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Wednesday while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership said that those levelling rigging allegations should accept results instead of raising hue and cry over non-issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties to work together in resolving the nation’s issues and should be united beyond political differences.
"The PTI and all other stakeholders should find the best way for the betterment of the country, he said, adding that they had challenged victories of PML-N candidates based on alleged rigging during the general elections 2024".
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf does not want to prove anything but only to pressurise insinuations for the decision according to their wishes, he added.
The PML-N leader said that certain elements were in the habit of levelling baseless allegations and creating confusion among the public.
The country was going through a critical phase and it could not afford any irresponsible behaviour, he said, adding that any grievances related to the results of elections should be taken to the appropriate forum.
Replying to a question, he said the general elections were organised under a fair, free and transparent manner and if he had been defeated in the elections he would have accepted the results as well.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescuer staffer killed, another critical as strike with standing trolley34 minutes ago
-
50 unregistered motorcycles seized44 minutes ago
-
Speeding car runs over persons sleeping on footpath, killed two44 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM pays visit to Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto graveyard11 hours ago
-
Gulmina thanks CPSC for investment in TVET sector11 hours ago
-
Ali Mardan grieved over damages in Gwadar11 hours ago
-
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan11 hours ago
-
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO11 hours ago
-
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 111 hours ago
-
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency11 hours ago
-
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders11 hours ago
-
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation11 hours ago