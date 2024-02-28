ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Wednesday while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership said that those levelling rigging allegations should accept results instead of raising hue and cry over non-issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties to work together in resolving the nation’s issues and should be united beyond political differences.

"The PTI and all other stakeholders should find the best way for the betterment of the country, he said, adding that they had challenged victories of PML-N candidates based on alleged rigging during the general elections 2024".

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf does not want to prove anything but only to pressurise insinuations for the decision according to their wishes, he added.

The PML-N leader said that certain elements were in the habit of levelling baseless allegations and creating confusion among the public.

The country was going through a critical phase and it could not afford any irresponsible behaviour, he said, adding that any grievances related to the results of elections should be taken to the appropriate forum.

Replying to a question, he said the general elections were organised un­der a fair, free and transparent manner and if he had been defeated in the elections he would have accepted the results as well.