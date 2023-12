PTV Bolan to start its broadcast in Hazaragi from Dec 17: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that the Pakistan Television (PTV) Bolan would start its broadcast in Hazaragi language from Sunday (December 17).

"Starting Sunday, December 17, ptv Bolan will start its programming in Hazargi besides its usual broadcasts in Balochi, Pashto and Brahvi," said the minister in a post on X formerly Twitter.