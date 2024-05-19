PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) due to the efforts and hard work of Managing Director Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah was able to get the broadcasting rights of next month's T20 World Cup.

On this occasion, the Minister for Information and cricket fans appreciated the services of the MD PTV, a news release said.

The cricket fans while talking to ptv said that they would love to watch all the matches of Pakistan team on PTV sports with their families and PTV's program "Game On Hai" was the heartbeat of cricket fans.

MD PTV, Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah on the moment said, "The cricket fans in Pakistan can enjoy all the matches of World Cup on PTV."

He said that getting the broadcasting rights of the mega event was not an easy task and it was possible after solving many complicated issues.

He added that the people in Pakistan liked cricket and love to watch Pakistan and India match in World Cup.