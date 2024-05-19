Open Menu

PTV Gets Broadcasting Rights For T20 World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 11:50 PM

PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) due to the efforts and hard work of Managing Director Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah was able to get the broadcasting rights of next month's T20 World Cup.

On this occasion, the Minister for Information and cricket fans appreciated the services of the MD PTV, a news release said.

The cricket fans while talking to ptv said that they would love to watch all the matches of Pakistan team on PTV sports with their families and PTV's program "Game On Hai" was the heartbeat of cricket fans.

MD PTV, Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah on the moment said, "The cricket fans in Pakistan can enjoy all the matches of World Cup on PTV."

He said that getting the broadcasting rights of the mega event was not an easy task and it was possible after solving many complicated issues.

He added that the people in Pakistan liked cricket and love to watch Pakistan and India match in World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Event All PTV PTV Sports Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

1 day ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

1 day ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

1 day ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

1 day ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

1 day ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

1 day ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

1 day ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

1 day ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan