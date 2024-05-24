PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) Lecturer Hafiz Fawad Ali has been selected to participate 3rd time in a highly competitive and fully funded sustainability leadership program to be held in the United States.

The programme, renowned for nurturing future leaders and innovators, will provide Hafiz Fawad Ali with a unique opportunity to enhance his leadership skills, network with influential figures and contribute to global initiatives. Fawad’s passion for leadership has been evident throughout his endeavors impressed the selection committee with his vision, dedication and potential to drive positive change. Over the course of the program, he will undergo intensive training, engage in hands-on projects and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds. He will attend this program in Boston, United States of America.