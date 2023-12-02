PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

The Punjab University students from various departments clinched team trophy on Saturday at 6th All Pakistan Literary Competitions, organised by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Punjab University students from various departments clinched team trophy on Saturday at 6th All Pakistan Literary Competitions, organised by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), here.

Students including Jashan Abbas, Usman Alvi, Yusra Jahan, Alisha Rehman, Sameera Hassan, Ukasha Wadood and Imtiaz Anjum showed outstanding performances and got the first positions in Urdu Afsana, Punjabi Ghazal, Punjabi Nazam, English Short Story and 100 Words Story.

The students also obtained 2nd positions in Urdu Ashra, English Poem and English Article while in Urdu Ghazal got 3rd position.