Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Police Khidmat Markaz At Liberty, Orders Streamlining System

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits police khidmat markaz at Liberty, orders streamlining system

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty on Friday night and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and inquired from them one by one about the driving licence acquiring process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty on Friday night and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and inquired from them one by one about the driving licence acquiring process.

There was a rush of people for obtaining their driving licences and the system was working slow. The citizens thrust a volley of complaints to the CM with regard to waiting for long hours in order to obtain a driving licence, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM telephoned Director General PITB (Punjab Information and Technology board) on-the-spot and directed him to streamline the system along with sending a team to the Khidmat Markaz on an emergency basis.

Mohsin Naqvi, in order to provide relief to citizens, announced that a citizen bearing a token for obtaining a driving licence will not be challaned in next three days.

He assured the citizens to redress their complaints forthwith with regard to occurrence of delay. The citizens took personal interest in getting the driving licence issue resolved and thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi in this regard.

The CM directed the staff members present at the Khidmat Markaz that no delay should occur in obtaining a driving licence, adding that the driving licence obtaining process should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to streamline the system along with making it fast track for the citizens taking their sign test.CM asserted that no undue delay would be tolerated in the licence obtaining process.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab National University From

Recent Stories

AC city cracks down on weekly market, seals shops ..

AC city cracks down on weekly market, seals shops for violations

38 seconds ago
 No 'single solution' for energy transition: OPEC c ..

No 'single solution' for energy transition: OPEC chief

40 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi prese ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presents plan to make Lahore dust-f ..

42 seconds ago
 Iraqi ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

Iraqi ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 Scholars, intellectuals terms Shah Latif Bhitai p ..

Scholars, intellectuals terms Shah Latif Bhitai poet of humanity, custodian of ..

7 minutes ago
 HEC achieves new milestone with Data Centre Certif ..

HEC achieves new milestone with Data Centre Certification

30 seconds ago
PML-N member from Chitral meets Nawaz

PML-N member from Chitral meets Nawaz

32 seconds ago
 Turkey's Erdogan denounces UN 'Israel protection c ..

Turkey's Erdogan denounces UN 'Israel protection council'

33 seconds ago
 Sargodha University's students display artworks

Sargodha University's students display artworks

35 seconds ago
 Second meeting of SIFC working group on developmen ..

Second meeting of SIFC working group on development of special economic zones

36 seconds ago
 Smog awareness walk

Smog awareness walk

57 minutes ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day campaign

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan