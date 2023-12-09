Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits police khidmat markaz at Liberty, orders streamlining system

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty on Friday night and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and inquired from them one by one about the driving licence acquiring process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty on Friday night and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and inquired from them one by one about the driving licence acquiring process.

There was a rush of people for obtaining their driving licences and the system was working slow. The citizens thrust a volley of complaints to the CM with regard to waiting for long hours in order to obtain a driving licence, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM telephoned Director General PITB (Punjab Information and Technology board) on-the-spot and directed him to streamline the system along with sending a team to the Khidmat Markaz on an emergency basis.

Mohsin Naqvi, in order to provide relief to citizens, announced that a citizen bearing a token for obtaining a driving licence will not be challaned in next three days.

He assured the citizens to redress their complaints forthwith with regard to occurrence of delay. The citizens took personal interest in getting the driving licence issue resolved and thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi in this regard.

The CM directed the staff members present at the Khidmat Markaz that no delay should occur in obtaining a driving licence, adding that the driving licence obtaining process should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to streamline the system along with making it fast track for the citizens taking their sign test.CM asserted that no undue delay would be tolerated in the licence obtaining process.