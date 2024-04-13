Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightning

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

She directed Rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant institutions to remain in the field till complete rehabilitation of the affectees. The CM directed to submit a report after taking stock of the damages.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons due to lightning. She prayed that may Allah Almighty protect the citizens from such unforeseen calamities. She vowed that the Punjab government is standing firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief.