Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders close coordination for land record digitisation

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting relating to Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms here on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting relating to Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms here on Saturday.
A briefing was given on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE). Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued directions to undertake essential steps for the digitalisation process. She ordered collaboration of relevant departments during the land digitalisation process. It was informed during the briefing that the land record digitisation process is being undertaken with the cooperation of the World Bank under the 'Plus Project.' Punjab Land Record Authority and Management of Estate Land gave a briefing about the business plan affairs. Owner based digitalisation of all neighbourhoods( mouzas) will be carried out in Punjab. The revenue system will be made transparent through partition of land and parcel document.
The government will declare a clear property from every aspect as Green. The lands having issues will be declared as Blue and Red. The proposal to abolish joint property system will be seriously reviewed. Legal complications will be reduced with the allotment of a separate property number to every seller. Record of Rights-Holders(FARD), ownership and land transfer system will also be simplified after undertaking the digitalisation process. Overseas property transfer service for the overseas Pakistanis will be reviewed. Record of Rights-Holders (Fard), Mutation, E-Girdawari and Registration facilities will be provided in the Overseas Property Transfer Service.
Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D Heads of SMU and other officers attended the meeting.
