Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Seeks Report On Children’s Death Due To Measles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due to measles

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of children’s death due to measles in Pattoki and sought report from secretary health on the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of children’s death due to measles in Pattoki and sought report from secretary health on the matter.

She directed the ministers and officials of Health Department to visit Pattoki immediately and ascertain the reasons behind the death of children, and whether negligence and incompetence of the Health Department officials was responsible for the deaths or not.

She said responsibility would be fixed and the negligent would be severely punished.

The CM said cases of all epidemic diseases, including measles, should be monitored on a daily basis. She directed to ensure vaccination of diseases including measles in hospitals.

The chief minister ordered for provision of the best treatment facilities to the children suffering from measles. “No negligence in treatment of affected children will be tolerated,” she warned.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Pattoki All From Best

Recent Stories

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands t ..

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco

24 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation

19 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review ar ..

Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements

20 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board ..

Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..

20 minutes ago
 Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed ..

Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone

20 minutes ago
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakist ..

Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community

20 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

20 minutes ago
 DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive me ..

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

41 minutes ago
 UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

41 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

41 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan