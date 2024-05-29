- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due to measles
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Seeks Report On Children’s Death Due To Measles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of children’s death due to measles in Pattoki and sought report from secretary health on the matter
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of children’s death due to measles in Pattoki and sought report from secretary health on the matter.
She directed the ministers and officials of Health Department to visit Pattoki immediately and ascertain the reasons behind the death of children, and whether negligence and incompetence of the Health Department officials was responsible for the deaths or not.
She said responsibility would be fixed and the negligent would be severely punished.
The CM said cases of all epidemic diseases, including measles, should be monitored on a daily basis. She directed to ensure vaccination of diseases including measles in hospitals.
The chief minister ordered for provision of the best treatment facilities to the children suffering from measles. “No negligence in treatment of affected children will be tolerated,” she warned.
Recent Stories
Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year
Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang
Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year20 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags effective20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community20 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon20 minutes ago
-
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon41 minutes ago
-
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology41 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang41 minutes ago
-
CPEC second phase to be successful with best dividends ahead: Sen Mushahid55 minutes ago
-
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI1 hour ago
-
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers1 hour ago
-
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' children1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand1 hour ago