Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due to measles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of children’s death due to measles in Pattoki and sought report from secretary health on the matter.

She directed the ministers and officials of Health Department to visit Pattoki immediately and ascertain the reasons behind the death of children, and whether negligence and incompetence of the Health Department officials was responsible for the deaths or not.

She said responsibility would be fixed and the negligent would be severely punished.

The CM said cases of all epidemic diseases, including measles, should be monitored on a daily basis. She directed to ensure vaccination of diseases including measles in hospitals.

The chief minister ordered for provision of the best treatment facilities to the children suffering from measles. “No negligence in treatment of affected children will be tolerated,” she warned.