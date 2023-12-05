Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed profound sorrow and regret over the passing of the esteemed classical singer, Hussain Bakhsh Gullo.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the late Hussain Bakhsh Gullo, emphasizing that his contributions to classical singing will be eternally remembered.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a place in His mercy and provide patience to the grieving family.