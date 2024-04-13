Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz believed in taking practical measures instead of making hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, she said that in just one month, the CM bought a plane to launch as an air ambulance, as per her promise. She said that Maryam Nawaz had announced launching air ambulance service during her maiden speech after being elected as the Punjab CM.

Performance of the Punjab government was visible on ground not on social media, she said and added that opponents of Maryam Nawaz had no potential to compete with her.

She said that the PML-N had always fulfilled promises made with the people.

Azma Bukhari said, "Maryam Nawaz is first women chief minister and till now more than two dozens of programmes have started in Punjab." She said that it was unfortunate that those who had promised to give 10 million jobs and five million houses gave nothing to people except 'Panagah and Langar Khana'.