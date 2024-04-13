Open Menu

Punjab CM Believes In Taking Practical Steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz believed in taking practical measures instead of making hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz believed in taking practical measures instead of making hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, she said that in just one month, the CM bought a plane to launch as an air ambulance, as per her promise. She said that Maryam Nawaz had announced launching air ambulance service during her maiden speech after being elected as the Punjab CM.

Performance of the Punjab government was visible on ground not on social media, she said and added that opponents of Maryam Nawaz had no potential to compete with her.

She said that the PML-N had always fulfilled promises made with the people.

Azma Bukhari said, "Maryam Nawaz is first women chief minister and till now more than two dozens of programmes have started in Punjab." She said that it was unfortunate that those who had promised to give 10 million jobs and five million houses gave nothing to people except 'Panagah and Langar Khana'.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Women Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wh ..

Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting

23 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..

1 minute ago
 Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champi ..

Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race

1 minute ago
 Suspect killed, another injured in separate encoun ..

Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters

1 minute ago
 Football: German Bundesliga result

Football: German Bundesliga result

15 seconds ago
 3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnaga ..

3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar

16 seconds ago
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khu ..

ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux

18 seconds ago
 Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia c ..

Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village

19 seconds ago
 Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car acc ..

Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours

21 seconds ago
 Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carl ..

Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo

45 minutes ago
 AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges ..

AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares

45 minutes ago
 President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki

President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan