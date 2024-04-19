Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims

Following orders from the Punjab Ombudsman, various government departments have disbursed over 1 crore 36 lakhs to 13 victims on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following orders from the Punjab Ombudsman, various government departments have disbursed over 1 crore 36 lakhs to 13 victims on Friday.

According to details, the District Account Officer, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, District education Authority, Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineer Central Zone, Building Department Punjab, Rescue 1122 Services Punjab and Chairman District Welfare Fund board have cleared pending dues for these applicants, hailing from different districts of Punjab, including Bahawalnagar.

Despite numerous attempts to obtain family pension, monthly assistance, and outstanding dues from their respective institutions, the victims received no response until they sought recourse with the Punjab Ombudsman.

Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) intervened, directing concerned institutions to expedite payments.

Grateful petitioners from various districts expressed their appreciation to Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) for effectively addressing their grievances.

