Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Facilitates Over 1.36 Crore Payment To Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims

Following orders from the Punjab Ombudsman, various government departments have disbursed over 1 crore 36 lakhs to 13 victims on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following orders from the Punjab Ombudsman, various government departments have disbursed over 1 crore 36 lakhs to 13 victims on Friday.

According to details, the District Account Officer, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, District education Authority, Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineer Central Zone, Building Department Punjab, Rescue 1122 Services Punjab and Chairman District Welfare Fund board have cleared pending dues for these applicants, hailing from different districts of Punjab, including Bahawalnagar.

Despite numerous attempts to obtain family pension, monthly assistance, and outstanding dues from their respective institutions, the victims received no response until they sought recourse with the Punjab Ombudsman.

Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) intervened, directing concerned institutions to expedite payments.

Grateful petitioners from various districts expressed their appreciation to Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) for effectively addressing their grievances.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Education Punjab Bahawalnagar Rescue 1122 Family From Government

Recent Stories

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet at ..

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack

5 minutes ago
 Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendu ..

Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police

5 minutes ago
 Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands trave ..

Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dia ..

Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism

4 minutes ago
 Croatia top court bars president from becoming nex ..

Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM

5 minutes ago
 Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-powe ..

Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign

5 minutes ago
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests agai ..

Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries

5 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

38 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

38 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan