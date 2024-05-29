Punjab Police Arrest Murderer Of Transgender
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
The accused who killed a transgender in Gujranwala and fled abroad, has been arrested and extradited back to Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The accused who killed a transgender in Gujranwala and fled abroad, has been arrested and extradited back to Pakistan.
Punjab Police and Interpol Islamabad conducted a joint operation and arrested the dangerous fugitive from Saudi Arabia and transferred him to Pakistan.
As per details, accused Sufyan Ali killed Khawaja Sara Usman alias Piya in Kamonki in 2020. After the incident, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad.
Special Operation Cell of Punjab Police, Gujranwala issued a Red Notice of the accused from Interpol.
After the arrest, the accused was transferred to Pakistan in close coordination with the Saudi police.
Police team arrested the accused from the airport, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from foreign countries this year has reached to 40.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the RPO Gujranwala and the police team for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offender. He directed that legal proceedings against the accused should be completed soon and he should be brought to justice.
The IG Punjab directed the officers that coordination with Interpol, FIA, and other departments should be made more effective to arrest other dangerous wanted criminals and bring them back to the country to face appropriate punishments.
