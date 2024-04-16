Open Menu

Punjabi Mushaira Held

Published April 16, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Punjabi Literary Organization Rehtal Kirana Bar organized an Eid Milan Punjabi Mushaira at Rattal Kaddanah Bar here on Tuesday.

The poetry session was led by Haji Bashir Ahmed Nadim, while the organizational responsibilities were performed by Muhammad Ramzan Razi Kalyar and the hosting duties were fulfilled by Mian Nasr Ranjha.

Special guests included renowned Punjabi poets Haji Muhammad Hayat Bhatti, Chaudhry Hanif Zia, Farakh Ajaz Nasir, Seth Rab Nawaz, Ajaz Raj, Momen Hashmi, and Altaf Hussain Qureshi.

Local Punjabi poets, including Jhangir Sanwal, Umtiaz Badshah, Imtiaz Chukerwi, Faheem Allah Yaser, and Aashiq Raahi, presented their Punjabi Kalam which was highly appreciated by the audience. On this occasion, the participants said that the Punjabi Literary Organization Rehtal Kirana Bar was striving for the promotion of the Punjabi language.

