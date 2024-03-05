Open Menu

Qatari Amir, Prime Minister Congratulate PM Shehbaz On His Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Qatari Amir, prime minister congratulate PM Shehbaz on his election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election and swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.

The Amir, who sent a cable of congratulations to the prime minister, wished him success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations, according to the state-run Qatar news Agency.

The Qatari Prime Minister, also the foreign minister, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent cables to extend their felicitations to the newly-elected prime minister.

