Quack booked,clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A quack was booked while clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by health department,here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources,a team headed by Deputy District Health Officer,Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Chak no 98 NB and sealed a fake clinic.

Teams got registered a case against the quack namely--Mastansar.