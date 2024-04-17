Open Menu

Rain Forecast Across Kashmir On April 18th-19th

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 11:36 PM

The upcoming days in both sides of the LoC, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, are expected to bring varying weather conditions

Cloudy skies are predicted for April 17th, followed by light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from April 18th to 19th, particularly in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state.

Isolated light rain is anticipated on April 20th, while generally dry weather is expected from April 21st to 25th, with the possibility of isolated afternoon and nighttime thundershowers.

On April 26th and 27th, cloudy conditions with light rain and thunder are forecasted in many places, according to the MeT office report from both sides of the LoC.

Farmers are advised to resume operations after April 21st, but temporary disruptions in transportation and water logging in low-lying areas may occur during the rainy period mentioned above.

Additionally, there is a possibility of landslides and mudslides on vulnerable slopes in the top mountainous areas during April 18th and 19th.

