Rally On Youm-e-Takbeer Held In Rajanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A rally was taken out in Rajhanpur district regarding Youm-e-Takbeer.
The rally emphasized the nation's commitment to making any sacrifices for national defense.
The rally was started from Fakhar Jahan Park led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Safatullah, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jalbani. Religious scholars, members of the Peace Committee, lawyers, district officers, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, police personnel, citizens, and media representatives participated in the rally.
Participants carried Pakistani flags and banners, chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".
At the conclusion of the rally, speeches were delivered by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Safatullah, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jalbani and special prayers were made for the progress and prosperity of the country.
Meanwhile , a seminar was organized at Government Boys Higher Secondary school No. 1 Rajhanpur to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.
Speakers highlighted the importance of making Pakistan invincible.
The students performed national songs.
APP/aaj-sak
1745 hrs
