Rashid Minhas of PML-N wins PP-164 bye-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rashid Minhas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-164, Lahore-XX, by securing 31,499 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Yousaf of Sunni Ittehad Council , who bagged 25,781 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 41.6pc.