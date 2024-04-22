Rashid Minhas Of PML-N Wins PP-164 Bye-election
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 01:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rashid Minhas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-164, Lahore-XX, by securing 31,499 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Yousaf of Sunni Ittehad Council , who bagged 25,781 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 41.6pc.
