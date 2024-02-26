Ration Bags To Be Distributed Among 234,196 Poor Citizens In Vehari
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that ration bags under Ramzan package would be distributed among 234,196 deserving people in district Vehari
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that ration bags under Ramzan package would be distributed among 234,196 deserving people in district Vehari.
While chairing a meeting, he directed officials concerned to make proper arrangements for distribution of the ration bags.
He stated that each ration bag contained atta, rice, sugar, ghee, "basin" and some other items.
He stated that the bags would be conveyed to people's homes so that they could not feel any inconvenience.
He also informed that the Punjab government had also completed all possible arrangements for ration bags.
Recent Stories
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi
Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique
FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion
'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot7 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 67 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta9 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive7 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision7 minutes ago
-
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
UNICEF-Led training program empowers Afghan refugee parents, concluded in Haripur7 minutes ago
-
Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique6 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion6 minutes ago
-
'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'7 minutes ago
-
3500 cops deputed for anti-polio teams security7 minutes ago