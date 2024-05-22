- Home
- Pakistan
- Regional Director, provincial Ombudsman holds open court to address employee grievances in Sanghar
Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Holds Open Court To Address Employee Grievances In Sanghar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh (Mohtasib) Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director of the provincial Ombudsman at Sanghar Fazal Muhammad Shaikh organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Sanghar Accounts Office (Treasury). During the session, employees and pensioners belong to various departments presented their problems before him.
According to a handout, the District Accounts Officer Muhammad Saleh Ansari informed the employees about the legal complications during the open court. Addressing the salary issues of daily wage employees in the health department, instructions were given to release their salaries, under which the bills will be passed in a couple of days.
Responding to complaints from professors of Shahpur Chakar and other colleges regarding the M.Phil allowance, the District Accounts Officer acknowledged that the issues concerning the M.Phil allowance were widespread across Sindh and assured that these problems will be resolved soon.
On this occasion, the Regional Director of Provincial Ombudsman, Sanghar reiterated the commitment to resolve all issues of employees. He said that any employees or general public who have complaints against any department shall submit a written application on plain paper, their problems will be addressed promptly.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Dept issues guidelines on dengue prevention, fumigation started9 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather forecast for city9 minutes ago
-
Governor KP vows to present province’s development case at every forum9 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 417 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise with district administration19 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered19 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential goods to the people is ..36 minutes ago
-
US believes in supremacy of human rights, stands with Kashmir Cause: Terry Meza49 minutes ago
-
Projector facility launched in schools49 minutes ago
-
6057 power pilferers netted in DG Khan division, Rs 238m recovered49 minutes ago
-
APHC calls on UN to urgently intervene for Kashmir settlement49 minutes ago