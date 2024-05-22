Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise with district administration

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Nullah Bhed, in collaboration with the district administration, to deal with a flood-like situation in the urban population.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, Rescue-1122, under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, participated in the mock urban flood prevention exercises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar and Chairman Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim reviewed the mock drills.

Other agencies including Civil Defence, WASA, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock Department, Traffic Police, Social Welfare Organisation, and Champion Clean Green Ashfaq Nazar from Roze Welfare, Hai Al Falah Organization, local NGOs and Al-Sheikh Jinnah Hospital participated in the exercise and set up camps on flood preparedness equipment.

The deputy commissioner inspected the rescue equipment stalls, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal briefed him about the rescue preparations regarding the flood situation. He expressed satisfaction regarding the flood preparation and mutual cooperation of Rescue and other institutions.