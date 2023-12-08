Restructuring Plan Underway To Privatize Airline, Sick Units: Fawad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that a restructuring plan is underway to privatize Pakistan International Airlines and other non-profitable organizations.
There is a need to privatize sick units without further delay, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Our country is losing billions of rupees every year due to non-profitable entities, he said.
To a question, he said discussions are being held with Air Blue and other airlines regarding privatization of PIA.