Open Menu

Restructuring Plan Underway To Privatize Airline, Sick Units: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Restructuring plan underway to privatize airline, sick units: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that a restructuring plan is underway to privatize Pakistan International Airlines and other non-profitable organizations.

There is a need to privatize sick units without further delay, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Our country is losing billions of rupees every year due to non-profitable entities, he said.

To a question, he said discussions are being held with Air Blue and other airlines regarding privatization of PIA.

Related Topics

Air Blue TV PIA Billion

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

1 hour ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

1 hour ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

1 hour ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

1 hour ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

1 hour ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

1 hour ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

1 hour ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

1 hour ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan