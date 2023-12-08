Restructuring plan underway to privatize airline, sick units: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that a restructuring plan is underway to privatize Pakistan International Airlines and other non-profitable organizations.

There is a need to privatize sick units without further delay, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Our country is losing billions of rupees every year due to non-profitable entities, he said.

To a question, he said discussions are being held with Air Blue and other airlines regarding privatization of PIA.