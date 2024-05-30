Riphah University Students Visit Senate Secretariat At Parliament House
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A delegation of 64 students from Riphah University, along with faculty members, visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House on Thursday.
The delegation paid a guided tour of the Senate Museum, during which they watched a documentary outlining the history of the Upper House.
Additionally, they were briefed on the electoral and legislative procedures, as well as the overall functioning of the Senate of Pakistan.
The delegation explored the Senate Museum, showing particular interest in the statues and historical photographs depicting prominent politicians of the country.
The delegation proceeded to the Senate Hall, where Senate officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the operational protocols, legislative processes, functions, and proceedings of Senate sessions. Subsequently, they toured the National Assembly Hall.
