Roads Leading To Lowari Tunnel Opened For Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Roads leading to Lowari tunnel opened for traffic

LOWER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The district administration on Sunday said that all roads leading to the Lowari tunnel have been cleared and opened for traffic.

According to the district administration, the lower approach road has been completely restored for traffic towards Chitral and the flow of traffic continued on Sunday.

As per the weather alert, Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan issued necessary instructions and put the machinery of NHA on standby to deal with any situation in case of heavy snow or landslide.

The administration has requested the general public and drivers of public transport to use snow chains to avoid possible slips and accidents during snowfall.

It also advised travellers and tourists to avoid travelling, especially in the morning and night hours, and keep warm clothes, food and drinks while travelling to Chital.

It further notified numbers of emergency Control Room DC Office 0943412519, DC Control Room number Upper Dir 0944880104, Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral WhatsApp number 03330506962, DC Media Cell Lower Chitral WhatsApp number 03085832947, 03439275923 and Police Emergency number 15 for the tourists and travellers in case of any emergency situation.

