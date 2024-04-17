Romina vows close collaboration with USAID on climate initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) PM's coordinator on climate change, Romina Khursheed Alam Wednesday said the government warmly welcomed close collaboration and partnership with United States on climate initiatives aiming at bolstering its nation's climate resilience, mitigation and adaptation efforts.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of the USAID's Pakistan climate financing activity, a news release said.

While highlighting the disastrous affects of global warming on Pakistan, she said Pakistan produced less than 1 percent of world's carbon footprint, but it was suffering serious consequences of climate change.

According to global climate risk index Pakistan was currently the fifth most climate vulnerable country in the world, she added.

She noted that in the wake of 2022 floods one third of country was deluged under water with 81 districts of Pakistan declared calamity hit and about 33000000 people affected. All this is a clear indication of our perturbed ecology, she underscored.

While emphasizing on the climate resilience, Romina Khursheed Alam stressed upon region wise solutions, focusing on public private partnership by bringing in banks, real estate and industries.

She remarked that climate sustainability was the greatest need of the hour as it was matter of everyone living on this planet.

Thee coordinator concluded with the assurance of fullest support of government of Pakistan to this initiative of USAID.