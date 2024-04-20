Roti Price Violation: 10 Hotel Owners Held For Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM
District administration imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 on different hotel owners for price violation on sale of Roti and also got another 10 persons arrested during different raids on Saturday
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) District administration imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 on different hotel owners for price violation on sale of Roti and also got another 10 persons arrested during different raids on Saturday.
According to official sources, different teams of district administration inspected 214 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 on violators. The price control magistrates are conducting raids across the district to ensure implementation of the sale of Roti at government's recommended prices.
