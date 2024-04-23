RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry decided 3758 appeals of different police officers/officials through police orderly room proceedings during the last 14 months across the region.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the regional police officer said that various initiatives have been taken by the police for welfare of the officials.

He said that the officials waiting for decision on their applications regarding different punishments were pending since long and that was being resolve on priority.

He said that welfare of the officials was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

The RPO maintained that strict accountability was being ensured in the department to improve performance and added that reward and punishment was one of the most essential elements of belt force.

Sohail Chaudhry warned officials to avoid misusing powers otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them under the zero tolerance policy.