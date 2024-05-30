Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 25,000 fine on various retailers for selling consumers items at an excessive rate, here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 25,000 fine on various retailers for selling consumers items at an excessive rate, here Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrate visited different markets and bazaars, checked prices of consumer items including roti and took action against violators.