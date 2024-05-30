Open Menu

Rs 25,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 25,000 fine on various retailers for selling consumers items at an excessive rate, here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 25,000 fine on various retailers for selling consumers items at an excessive rate, here Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrate visited different markets and bazaars, checked prices of consumer items including roti and took action against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

6 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

19 seconds ago
 Iran opens registration for presidential candidate ..

Iran opens registration for presidential candidates

22 seconds ago
 Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment

Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment

24 seconds ago
 Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lowe ..

Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing

26 seconds ago
 Woman killed in road mishap

Woman killed in road mishap

9 minutes ago
3 education board employees promoted

3 education board employees promoted

6 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

6 minutes ago
 MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entr ..

MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation

6 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurate ..

Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurated by DSJ

6 minutes ago
 NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Ru ..

NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Russia

6 minutes ago
 PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in ..

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan