SACM promises solving PP-38 constituency problems on priority

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on board of Investment and Trade Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said that all promises made with the people of PP-38 constituency will be fulfilled and their problems will be solved on priority basis.

He was addressing a reception given for the people of PP-38 at his residence. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, Chaudhry Ansar Baryar and a large number of people attended the event.

The SACM said that in the upcoming local government elections in Sialkot and entire Gujranwala division, the PTI would win with majority. He said that on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a big power show in Mandi Bahauddin.

He said PM Imran Khan would announce a development package of Rs. 30 billion in Sialkot district soon.

Replying to a question, Ahsan Baryar said that inflation was an international issue that had also affected Pakistan.

The forthcoming budget was being prepared in which development and relief packages would be given to people, he added.

Party leader Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in PP-38 constituency had negated the statement of the opposition that the PTI was losing by-elections. He said that if any responsibility would be assigned by the party in future, he would go to polls with the same team and would not disappoint the party leadership.