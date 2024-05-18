Sargodha to get CCTV cameras for 17 entry points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The District Coordination Committee Sargodha has approved the installation of CCTV cameras at 17 entry points in the city.

The measure is expected to significantly reduce major crimes including cattle theft by up to 40%. The committee's meeting, was chaired by its convener, Member

Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Asim Sher Maken on Saturday at the Deputy Commissioner's office. MPAs Rana Manawar Ghous, Barrister Taimoor Khan Baloch, Manawar Azam Sindhu, Mian Ikram ul Haq, divisional information secretary of PML-N Tariq Qasmi, Deputy Commissioner (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, and heads of all public offices attended the meeting.

The meeting included detailed briefings on price control, Clean Punjab program, Marriage Act, public safety, progress on development projects, smuggling of Iranian oil, and actions taken against hoarding of wheat, fertilizers, and sugar, as well as efforts to curb quackery. The Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting that 272 development schemes are currently underway in the district, including 177 ongoing and 95 new schemes, while 80% of allocated funds for the current year have been utilized. The DPO briefed the meeting regarding security plans on Eid ul Azha

In the meeting, the chairman emphasized that officials should devote more time to address public issues in their offices and strictly adhere to office hours.

He stated that delays in addressing legitimate public issues would not be tolerated and stressed the completion of the Chief Minister's initiatives on a priority basis. The District Coordination Committee also highlighted the need to end additional charges held by officers, appoint permanent officers, liaise with the provincial government for funds for overhead bridges, and implement a digital system for fee collection under the "Clean Punjab" initiative.

The committee called for the appointment of secretaries in every union council and the identification and removal of ghost employees in local bodies. The MPAs requested details of the funds utilized by the District Council and directed that priority measures be taken for the beautification and restoration of traffic signals on Jail Road, University Road, and Session Court Road. They stressed ensuring fertilizers are sold at fixed prices and improving the campaign against the smuggling of Iranian oil. The Deputy Commissioner instructed all departments' heads to fully implement the decisions made by the District Coordination Committee and address certain concerns of parliamentarians on a priority basis.

The meeting concluded with prayers for ASP Fateh Sher Maken, who was martyred in an encounter with bandits.