Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Cultural diversity of Pakistan'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Sargodha (UoS), organised a seminar on the topic of 'Cultural diversity of Pakistan and its impact on national solidarity', here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Director-General of Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with various personalities, professors, and students from different disciplines, actively participated in the seminar.

Speaking at the seminar, Jamal Shah emphasised the individual's journey from solitude to societal integration, highlighting that knowledge, gained through persistent efforts, is the key to societal development. He stressed the importance of fostering societal cohesion, embracing cultural diversity, and recognizing the beauty within it. Pakistan's cultural diversity is its strength, and it should not be perceived as a weakness. He underscored that Pakistan is a self-determined nation, promoting equal rights for all, regardless of ethnicity, race, class, wealth, or position, he added.

Jamal Shah urged the youth to understand that cultural diversity is a blessing, and their role is not to let it become a source of division. Pakistani youth is a source of power, they should recognise their potential, become informed decision-makers, and contribute to the development of a prosperous society, he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas highlighted that cultural diversity is the essence of Pakistani society, signifying unity and harmony. He shared that the University of Sargodha is actively promoting the beauty of cultural diversity and unity among the youth. The university attracts students from various regions of Pakistan and other countries, contributing to the creation of a cultural hub, he added.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq emphasised the ancient roots of Pakistan's culture, reflecting the civilization of the Indus Valley. Despite facing challenges such as wars, droughts, earthquakes, and floods, Pakistan has continually advanced but now this journey of success is being stopped. He called for an understanding of the reasons behind straying from the path of progress and highlighted the nation's greatest strength as its cultural diversity. Unity and integration are the keys to Pakistan's survival, he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin echoed the sentiments, stating that cultural diversity is a source of beauty for any society. He urged the youth to eliminate hatred and become the agents of change in society.

Dr. Yasin urged the youth to empathise with others, recognising that unity lies in shared pain. He concluded the seminar with gratitude for the convergence of diverse talents at the University of Sargodha, acknowledging the institution's role as a fortunate platform for the entire nation.