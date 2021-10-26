UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University's 6 Researchers Included In Top 2% Scientists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Six faculty members of the Sargodha University made their place among the top 2% researchers in a global list, compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list featured the world's top 2% scientists in numerous disciplines. All achievers on the list have been nominated on the basis of evaluation of their research work, the life-long citation impact of their works till the year 2021 or the citation impact of their work for the single Calendar year of 2020-21.

The exhaustive list has more than 186,000 scientists, doctors and engineers with 127 scientists from Pakistan, while the list compiled on the basis of single year citation impact includes more than 190,000 scientists of the world.

The faculty members from the Sargodha University, who received global recognition lifelong and single year citation impact for their contribution to research, include Prof Dr Farooq Anwar from Institute of Chemistry, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz Tahir and Dr Muhammad Ashfaq from the Department of Physics, Dr Muhammad Adnan, Prof Dr Shoaib Akhtar and Dr Abdul Malik from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar congratulated the faculty members on receiving due recognition for their scientific contribution in their respected fields and appreciated their efforts for elevating the global profile of the university.

