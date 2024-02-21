Saudi Arabia unveils Hajj media hub initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabia plans to set up a media hub to facilitate coverage of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season, according to a senior government official.

Saudi Media Minister Salman Al Dosary announced the launch of the Hajj Media Hub initiative aimed at providing a comprehensive media setting facilitating coverage of the annual congregation by local and foreign media.

“The initiative comprises a hub for local and international media people and an interactive exhibition of the media system and government agencies during the Hajj season,” Al Dosary said at a Saudi media forum in Riyadh. The hub will benefit more than 2,000 media workers and visitors, Gulf news reported.

Last week, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced opening e-registration for Saudis and Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia who wish to perform Hajj and launched four packages with their prices ranging from SR4,099 to SR13,265 depending on accommodation level.

A total of 2 million pilgrims are expected to attend this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Some 1.8 million Muslims from around the world last year performed Hajj in and around the Saudi holy city of Makkah, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj due in June under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims.

Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the holy sites.

Instead, places for different countries will be designated depending on the time of finalising contracts.

The issuance of Hajj visas will commence on March 1 and end on the 20th of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar Calendar corresponding to April 29.