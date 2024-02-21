Saudi Arabia Unveils Hajj Media Hub Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Saudi Arabia plans to set up a media hub to facilitate coverage of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season, according to a senior government official
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabia plans to set up a media hub to facilitate coverage of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season, according to a senior government official.
Saudi Media Minister Salman Al Dosary announced the launch of the Hajj Media Hub initiative aimed at providing a comprehensive media setting facilitating coverage of the annual congregation by local and foreign media.
“The initiative comprises a hub for local and international media people and an interactive exhibition of the media system and government agencies during the Hajj season,” Al Dosary said at a Saudi media forum in Riyadh. The hub will benefit more than 2,000 media workers and visitors, Gulf news reported.
Last week, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced opening e-registration for Saudis and Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia who wish to perform Hajj and launched four packages with their prices ranging from SR4,099 to SR13,265 depending on accommodation level.
A total of 2 million pilgrims are expected to attend this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Some 1.8 million Muslims from around the world last year performed Hajj in and around the Saudi holy city of Makkah, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj due in June under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims.
Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the holy sites.
Instead, places for different countries will be designated depending on the time of finalising contracts.
The issuance of Hajj visas will commence on March 1 and end on the 20th of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar Calendar corresponding to April 29.
Recent Stories
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir
Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away
AJK President for improving the quality of education
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'
Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd9 minutes ago
-
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation9 minutes ago
-
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui7 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away7 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample7 minutes ago
-
Swat police recovers ten stolen motorbikes7 minutes ago
-
Amir Mir condoles demise of senior journalist6 minutes ago
-
Senior journalist Nazir Naji passes away6 minutes ago
-
IHC sends plea pertaining to NA-163 polls results to ECP7 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji6 minutes ago
-
DS Railway conducts annual inspection for safety6 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized to celebrate International Mother Language Day6 minutes ago