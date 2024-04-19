Saudi Assistant Minister Of Defence Calls On Army Chief
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:48 AM
Matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training came under discussion.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) Major General (Engineer) Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at at the General headquarters on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed. COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.
The visiting dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired by CGS Pakistan Army.
The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.
Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains. In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines.
