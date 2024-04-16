Open Menu

Saudi FM Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has also appreciated the Pakistan’s new format for investment while addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has called upon the international community to take decisive action to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing deep concern over the loss of lives in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Prince Faisal lamented the significant death toll, stressing that the international community's failure to prevent over 35,000 fatalities is unacceptable.

The Saudi delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, arrived in Islamabad on Monday evening. Prince Faisal praised Pakistan's investment format, expressing confidence in moving forward with projects due to its inter-governmental approach.

Regarding investment plans, Prince Faisal emphasized the need for immediate action to halt the conflict in Gaza, stating that the region cannot endure further suffering.

He urged for unrestricted humanitarian aid, condemning the killing of six foreign aid workers and highlighting the international community's double standards.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar echoed Prince Faisal's concerns, emphasizing Pakistan's solidarity with Gaza and urging for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance.

Dar also discussed investment opportunities, citing a comprehensive briefing on various sectors, including IT, and the role of the Saudi Investment Fund Company (SIFC) in upgrading bilateral relations.

Prince Faisal commended Pakistani citizens for their contributions to the Saudi economy and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing challenges. Both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

