Saudi FM Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has also appreciated the Pakistan’s new format for investment while addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has called upon the international community to take decisive action to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing deep concern over the loss of lives in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Prince Faisal lamented the significant death toll, stressing that the international community's failure to prevent over 35,000 fatalities is unacceptable.
The Saudi delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, arrived in Islamabad on Monday evening. Prince Faisal praised Pakistan's investment format, expressing confidence in moving forward with projects due to its inter-governmental approach.
Regarding investment plans, Prince Faisal emphasized the need for immediate action to halt the conflict in Gaza, stating that the region cannot endure further suffering.
He urged for unrestricted humanitarian aid, condemning the killing of six foreign aid workers and highlighting the international community's double standards.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar echoed Prince Faisal's concerns, emphasizing Pakistan's solidarity with Gaza and urging for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance.
Dar also discussed investment opportunities, citing a comprehensive briefing on various sectors, including IT, and the role of the Saudi Investment Fund Company (SIFC) in upgrading bilateral relations.
Prince Faisal commended Pakistani citizens for their contributions to the Saudi economy and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing challenges. Both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.
Recent Stories
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing2 seconds ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops6 seconds ago
-
Three held with drugs12 seconds ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people15 seconds ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program19 seconds ago
-
CM visits THQ Murree, reviews medical facilities23 seconds ago
-
Rs.769.2 million fine imposed on 7,336 electricity thieves in 220 days: FESCO27 seconds ago
-
Punjabi Mushaira held32 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city21 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity30 minutes ago
-
13 cases referred to drug court31 minutes ago
-
District admin crackdown: 592 fined, 79 arrested40 minutes ago