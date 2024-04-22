“Say No To Plastic- Yes To Tress” Campaign Kicks Off In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The district administration Attock observed Monday as International Earth Day to mark the beginning of the “Say No to Plastic” campaign across the district. Various eco-friendly initiatives a tree plantation campaign, a seminar, and an awareness walk were held to mark the day in a beneficial manner
A tree plantation campaign was launched by the forest department in collaboration with education and district administration in which students from various educational institutions participated with the slogan of one child- one tree.
Separately a walk was taken out by the district administration with the collaboration of the environment department to create awareness and a seminar was organized in the University of Education Attock campus to synthesize youth about the effects of plastic on the environment especially on soil. Over 500 students from various departments and faculty members participated.
Addressing the seminar as Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza said that keeping in view the deadly effects of plastic on the environment, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has approved the ban on the use of plastic bags across the province from June 5.
He called for the need to involve the youth to support the ‘say no to plastic bags’ campaign, saying plastic bags, emissions and pollution were a matter of concern for all members of society. He was of the view that it is the collective responsibility to safeguard the Earth, highlighting global warming, pollution, deforestation, and land erosion as imminent threats. Mr Rao said: “We should learn from urban flooding due to choking of drainages because of the plastic bags.
Addressing the seminar, Shazia Maryum, assistant director Environment Protection Agency (EPA) used cloth and paper bags instead. “Pakistan has a hot and humid climate therefore consumption of bottled drinks is very high”, she added.
She said that lectures and workshops will be conducted in educational institutions to raise awareness about the health hazards posed by plastic bags. He asked all shopkeepers to support the Punjab government’s campaign against the use of plastic bags. Mr Rao hinted that concerned authorities would ensure strict enforcement of the ban on plastic bags in all six tehsils of the district.
