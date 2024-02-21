SC Rejects Plea Seeking To Declare Feb 8 Polls Null And Void
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:29 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan declined a petition today, urging the annulment of the February 8 elections.
The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, issued the ruling as the petitioner, Ali Khan, failed to appear before the court. Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali were also part of the bench.
A penalty of 500,000 rupees fine was imposed on Ali Khan for his absence. The court noted that Ali Khan had notified via email about being abroad.
Ali Khan, the petitioner, had alleged electoral fraud and demanded a fresh election. Nevertheless, due to his nonattendance, the court dismissed the plea.
During the hearing on February 19, the petitioner withdrew the request to nullify the February 8 elections. Chief Justice Isa expressed disappointment and ordered authorities to ensure Ali Khan's presence in court.
The hearing on the plea was adjourned until February 21, with a notice issued to retired Brigadier Ali Khan through the Ministry of Defense.
