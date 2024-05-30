Open Menu

SC Rejects Request For Live Streaming Of NAB Amendments Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:53 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for live broadcasting of proceedings on appeals against termination of NAB amendments

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the appeals moved by the federation.

During the hearing, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) appeared before the court through the video link service.

The chief justice remarked that this case shouldn’t be run through live streaming as it was not a matter of public interest.

The court subsequently dismissed the miscellaneous application of the KP government with a majority of four and one. Justice Athar Minallah contradicted the decision.

On the occasion, the federation’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan concluded his arguments while Khawaja Haris requested for three hours to complete the same.

The court declared that Khawaja Haris could meet the PTI founder in jail whenever he wanted. It also ordered to provision of the case record to the PTI founder.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next week.

