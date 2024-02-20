SDMA, AJK Education Department Jointly Hold Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Azad Jammu Kashmir Education Department have jointly conducted a two day training workshop at SDMA centre with assistance of UNICEF
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Azad Jammu Kashmir education Department have jointly conducted a two day training workshop at SDMA centre with assistance of UNICEF.
The workshop was arranged on “capacity building of government counterparts’’ on School Safe, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Education in Emergency (EIE).
Addressing at the inaugural training session, the Secretary Education for Elementary and Secondary Education Razaq Ahmed Nadeem stressed the utility of the training and termed it a proactive approach in the light of its dynamics of timely management for disasters.
He emphasized upon the participants to learn here and implement it in your respective institutions.
Director General SDMA Raja Tahir Mumtaz Khan while felicitating the trainees emphasized them to repeat the skills while holding practice in their leisure time and make it part of your day-to-day life.
Quoting the Hadeeth, ”One who saves a single life is alike to save the humanity”.
He said that school children are our future assets and their safety is our prime responsibility.
The participants have been imparted training of DRR, EIE, school safety, first aid and fire emergency skills. Director operation EPI and Education, Director Admin SDMA, Coordinator SDMA and Director Education Extension also spoke on the occasion. Later, the trainees were awarded with certificates and Director Education thanked all the participants and distinguish guests on the occasion.
APP/SZS/
