Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted To Ensure Law&order

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Search operation conducted to ensure law&order

Police conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district here on Saturda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Police conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in different areas including Mandara, Chakri, Jatli, Dhamial, Khota, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Rawat, and Chontra.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations. A total of 116 homes, collected data of 13 tenants, 122 shops and 428 individuals were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Kallar Syedan Criminals

Recent Stories

Smog awareness walk

Smog awareness walk

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi 16-Day campaign

3 minutes ago
 China sees COP28 progress on fossil fuels

China sees COP28 progress on fossil fuels

4 minutes ago
 2227 FIRs registered against underage drivers

2227 FIRs registered against underage drivers

5 minutes ago
 Media awareness workshop on immunisation in Sargod ..

Media awareness workshop on immunisation in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three s ..

China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites

3 minutes ago
Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is 'encour ..

Kyiv says IOC allowing Russian athletes is 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 PLRA generates Rs 25b revenue from July to Nov 202 ..

PLRA generates Rs 25b revenue from July to Nov 2023

3 minutes ago
 Man killed in car-motorcycle collision

Man killed in car-motorcycle collision

3 minutes ago
 SSCI, Ejad Labs inks MoU to conduct training for f ..

SSCI, Ejad Labs inks MoU to conduct training for freelancers, entrepreneurs, IT ..

4 minutes ago
 China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart ..

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart factories

31 minutes ago
 Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh Universi ..

Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh University urges skill focus for stude ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan