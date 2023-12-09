Search operation conducted to ensure law&order

Police conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district here on Saturda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Police conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in different areas including Mandara, Chakri, Jatli, Dhamial, Khota, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Rawat, and Chontra.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations. A total of 116 homes, collected data of 13 tenants, 122 shops and 428 individuals were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.