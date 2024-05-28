Secretary Agriculture For Achieving Cotton Cultivation Target On 4 Mln Acres By May 31
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, directed all divisional directors to ensure the achievement of the cotton cultivation target on 4 million acres by May 31.
As many as 6.5 million cotton bales were expected which will be helpful to run wheel of the national economy.
He directed the relevant officers to provide technical guidance to cotton farmers, considering the current weather conditions. Separate technical advisories should be issued for early and seasonal cotton cultivation.
Clear instructions have been given to field formations in cotton areas to stand by the farmers from sowing to harvesting. Accurate statistics regarding cotton cultivation should be prepared.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in achieving the cotton cultivation target.
He also mentioned that the activities of field staff were being digitally monitored.
He said that achieving the cotton cultivation and production target was a challenging task that must be completed at all costs.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra Theatre Festival commences with captivating performances7 minutes ago
-
SSP holds open court warns SHO over poor performance7 minutes ago
-
Government officials' meeting held in Nushki7 minutes ago
-
Rs.869.4m fine imposed on 8447 power pilferers in 262 days7 minutes ago
-
Social media divide nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer17 minutes ago
-
SU law students to participate in international law moot17 minutes ago
-
MPAs call on CM, discuss development needs17 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with enthusiasm in Hub and Lasbela27 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.46m from 117 defaulters in 24 hours27 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national spirit in Kurram District27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 341,400 cusecs water27 minutes ago