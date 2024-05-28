Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture For Achieving Cotton Cultivation Target On 4 Mln Acres By May 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, directed all divisional directors to ensure the achievement of the cotton cultivation target on 4 million acres by May 31.

As many as 6.5 million cotton bales were expected which will be helpful to run wheel of the national economy.

He directed the relevant officers to provide technical guidance to cotton farmers, considering the current weather conditions. Separate technical advisories should be issued for early and seasonal cotton cultivation.

Clear instructions have been given to field formations in cotton areas to stand by the farmers from sowing to harvesting. Accurate statistics regarding cotton cultivation should be prepared.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in achieving the cotton cultivation target.

He also mentioned that the activities of field staff were being digitally monitored.

He said that achieving the cotton cultivation and production target was a challenging task that must be completed at all costs.

