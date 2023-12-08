Open Menu

Secretary Directs Medical Superintendents To Meet Shortage Of Medicines In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 11:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Friday directed all medical superintendents (MSs) that they should immediately take measures to meet shortage of medicines in hospitals while medicines have given priority to health sector.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting of Health Sector here. The meeting was attended by DG Health Dr. Farooq Hoth, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai, MS, BMC Hospital Dr. Kamalan Gichki, Chief Executive Fatima Jinnah Hospital Professor Dr. Shireen Khan, Additional Director of Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa and other concerned officials.

He said that the details of medical machinery and other equipment should be completed immediately and tenders should be issued for purchase saying that matters related to tenders and authentic details of medical machinery and equipment should be decided in consultation with MSs of hospitals.

The Procurement Committee will meet continuously to review and further improve its performance and governance, transparency of all administrative and financial matters should be prioritized in any case, any illegal action will not be acceptable, he noted.

The Secretary said that in this fast paced era, we could not rely on traditional methods alone, regarding health, we need to innovate and adopt new technologies saying that in the coming days, more positive steps would be taken to improve the health sector.

APP/arb- umr.

