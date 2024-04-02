Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effective

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan emphasized that to make the data system of monitoring of maternal and child care, nutrition targets and health facilities effective in the districts of the province.

DG Health Dr. Farooq Hot, Additional Secretary Health Arif Achakzai, Director Public Health Dr. Faheem Khan and other officials participated in the meeting held on the other day.

The meeting presided over by secretary health department discussed district-wise classification of health facilities related to maternal and newborn child and other health indicators.

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan while talking to the participants of the meeting said that according to data, these districts will be evaluated on the basis of desk monitoring to assess the number of health facilities, human resources, physical resources and quality of service delivery in the districts.

In the meeting, it was decided that to devise a comprehensive strategy for availability of health care services at the Tehsil level due to the scattered population and remote areas of the province.

“Tehsil level” data collection mechanism for evaluation/monitoring of PHC facilities will be devised.”

A strategy will be made for the MNCH program and the nutrition program to work together with the support of health department for proper utilization of resources.

He instructed for deploying skilled human resources for provision of health facilities and avoiding posting of unnecessary manpower at one location.