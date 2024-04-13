Section 144 enforced in Pishin

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) In view of the law and order situation, section 144 has been imposed in Pishin district of Balochistan, notification issued on Friday.

The gathering of more than five people will be banned in the city, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad Mandokhail said.

Two political parties have announced political gathering in Pishin.

