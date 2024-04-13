Section 144 Enforced In Pishin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 12:20 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) In view of the law and order situation, section 144 has been imposed in Pishin district of Balochistan, notification issued on Friday.
The gathering of more than five people will be banned in the city, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad Mandokhail said.
Two political parties have announced political gathering in Pishin.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Omar Ayub's statement continuity of party's anti-State conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry19 minutes ago
-
Joint inquiry by security, police officials launched to probe Bahawalnagar incident39 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities49 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt2 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons2 hours ago
-
2 friends found dead in house2 hours ago
-
Administration banns polythene bags in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Chairman JUI (Sami) urges world to help resolve oppressed Palestinian issue2 hours ago
-
Stakeholders urged to prioritize rights of street children in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits South, East districts to assess performance of sanitation staff during Eid3 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur condoles death of Abid Khan Sundarani's wife3 hours ago
-
People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto Family’s martyrs on Eid’s 3rd day3 hours ago