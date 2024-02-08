Open Menu

Security Beefed Up, Polling Stations Functioning Smoothly: CM Baqar

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Security beefed up, polling stations functioning smoothly: CM Baqar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday said that the security arrangements were beefed up and the polling stations were functioning smoothly.

While talking to media persons after casting his vote at Polling Station Government Boys Secondary school No.2, Block-6, PECHS for NA-237 and PS-104, the CM Baqar said that the current government has provided all the necessary facilities, including transportation of the election staff to polling stations.

He dismissed the notion that polling staff had not reached their polling stations and affirmed that the voter turnout would increase in the day.

The Chief Minister visited the Command & Control Center at Civic Center and witnessed the polling process through CCTV coverage.

The Home Minister, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhar briefed him about the smooth functioning of the polling process.

Later, the Chief Minister, along with Home Minister Brig (R) Haris Nawaz and IF Police Riffat Mukhtar, took an aerial view of the polling process by helicopter.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Chief Minister Police Vote Media All Government NA-237 PS-104

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

4 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

4 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan