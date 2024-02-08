Security Beefed Up, Polling Stations Functioning Smoothly: CM Baqar
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday said that the security arrangements were beefed up and the polling stations were functioning smoothly.
While talking to media persons after casting his vote at Polling Station Government Boys Secondary school No.2, Block-6, PECHS for NA-237 and PS-104, the CM Baqar said that the current government has provided all the necessary facilities, including transportation of the election staff to polling stations.
He dismissed the notion that polling staff had not reached their polling stations and affirmed that the voter turnout would increase in the day.
The Chief Minister visited the Command & Control Center at Civic Center and witnessed the polling process through CCTV coverage.
The Home Minister, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhar briefed him about the smooth functioning of the polling process.
Later, the Chief Minister, along with Home Minister Brig (R) Haris Nawaz and IF Police Riffat Mukhtar, took an aerial view of the polling process by helicopter.
