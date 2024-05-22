Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 29 Terrorists In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 01:04 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) least 29 terrorists have been successfully neutralized by the security forces in past one month as result of effective engagements and operations in Sambaza area of Zhob District in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and target Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In this context, in addition to other areas along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, security forces are conducting operations in general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan since 21 of last month.

The ISPR said in the same series of operations, during an intelligence-based operation on 14th of this month, Major Babar Khan also embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly.

The security forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of border.

The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan Soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

