Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The security forces have killed five terrorists amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of December 7 and 8 in the general area Mullazai of Tank District.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday said.

A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.