Sell 100gm Roti at Rs 15 or face punitive action, DC warns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer warned hoteliers and ‘Tandoor’ operators to either sell Roti weighing 100 grams at Rs 15 per piece or else be ready to face punitive action.

The DC embarked on surprise visits to different hotels and ‘Tandoor’, a traditional bread-baking facility, in parts of the city on Friday and imposed heavy penalties on the violators. One well-known hotel at Dera Adda Chowk was issued a Rs 50,000 penalty ticket for selling underweight Roti.

He ordered hotels and Tandoor owners to display the Roti price list prominently and avoid violating the government's orders meant to provide Roti to the people at a reasonable price.

He ordered price control magistrates to visit their respective areas of jurisdiction and provide relief to people.