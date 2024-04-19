Open Menu

Sell 100gm Roti At Rs 15 Or Face Punitive Action, DC Warns

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sell 100gm Roti at Rs 15 or face punitive action, DC warns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer warned hoteliers and ‘Tandoor’ operators to either sell Roti weighing 100 grams at Rs 15 per piece or else be ready to face punitive action.

The DC embarked on surprise visits to different hotels and ‘Tandoor’, a traditional bread-baking facility, in parts of the city on Friday and imposed heavy penalties on the violators. One well-known hotel at Dera Adda Chowk was issued a Rs 50,000 penalty ticket for selling underweight Roti.

He ordered hotels and Tandoor owners to display the Roti price list prominently and avoid violating the government's orders meant to provide Roti to the people at a reasonable price.

He ordered price control magistrates to visit their respective areas of jurisdiction and provide relief to people.

Related Topics

Hotel Visit Price Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

26 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

36 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

45 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

1 hour ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

17 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan